Search
Tuesday, April 30th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

A look inside the numbers as Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record in 2024

Jase Corley, 10, of Saint Jacob, Ill., shot his first turkey the opening morning of the 2024 youth spring turkey season in Illinois. The turkey was taken in Bond County. (Contributed photo)

Springfield — Jase Corley wasted little time. The 10-year-old from St. Jacob shot a gobbler – his first ever turkey – on the morning of March 30, opening day of the 2024 Illinois youth season.

More than 2,000 youngsters around the state soon followed Corley’s lead.

DNR reported a harvest of 2,006 turkeys during the youth season, breaking the previous record of 1,733 set four years ago. It was a tremendous bounce-back for youth hunters, who battled rough weather conditions last spring to take only 1,297 turkeys.

This season, held the weekends of March 30-31 and April 6-7, featured not only good weather, but also a boom in hunters. A total of 6,001 permits were issued to youth hunters, compared to 5,283 last year. The additional 720 or so permits distributed this spring likely made a difference in the harvest.

The top five harvesting counties this year were Randolph County, where youth hunters took 71 turkeys, a dramatic increase over the 48 taken last spring. Fayette County was a close second with, 66 (compared to 26 in 2023), while Jefferson, County was third with 63 (11 more than in 2023).

MORE TURKEY COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Missouri turkey hunt changes made official

The .410 is the little turkey gun that could

How to ensure a happy first-time hunter this turkey season

Marion County’s 62 (after a harvest of 46 in 2023) and Pike County’s 54 (15 more than 2023) rounded out the top five in 2024.

The only counties to see harvest declines this spring compared to 2023 were Alexander County (from 27 last spring to 23 this spring), Christian County (10 to 6), Lee County (from 12 to 8), Lake County (from 1 to 0), McDonough County (from 4 to 3), Rock Island County (from 11 to 9) and Will County (from 5 to 3).

Counties that had identical youth harvests in both 2023 and 2024 were Champaign County (3), DeWitt County (2), Edgar County (8), Henry County (10), Kendall County (0), Marshall and Putnam Counties (11), Piatt County (2), Stark County (1), and Wabash County (5).

Interestingly, DNR noted that 160 (8%) of this year’s youth harvest was on public land.

Updated harvest numbers for the regular Illinois spring turkey season have not been made available.

The regular turkey season ends May 9 in the state’s south zone and May 16 in the north zone.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?