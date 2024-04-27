Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves purchase of 93 acres for 967K

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the acquisition of 55 acres in southern Wisconsin and 37.7 acres in the north, all of which will be open for public use.

At its April 10 meeting, the board approved acquiring 55 acres within the Kettle Moraine State Forest–Southern Unit in Waukesha County for the Ice Age Trail. The cost of $645,000 to be paid to the William C. Grotjan Family of Stevens Point will be paid from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. The land will be open for nature-based recreation.

