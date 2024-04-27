Ben Moyer: Outdoors make Ohiopyle, Pa., Northeast’s ‘Best Small Town’

As a rule, this column looks for topics of appeal to readers across Pennsylvania. But the hope is that readers will excuse this deviation to brag about something more locally (to me) focused. Readers of USA Today recently voted Ohiopyle, Pa., as the “Best Small Town in the Northeast.”

Ohiopyle is the smallest small town among places that made USA Today’s Top 10. With 13 permanent year-round residents, the tiny Fayette County borough is less populous than the police forces of other candidates like Montpelier, Vt., and Morristown, N.J.

