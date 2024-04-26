Ohio Outdoor News Fishing Report – April 26, 2024 – video

The river walleye spawning runs on the Maumee and Sandusky rivers is mostly finished and the white bass have moved in.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here