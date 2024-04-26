It’s going to be an awesome Minnesota opener, just ask Mr. Walleye

Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer “Mr. Walleye,” Gary Roach, will turn 87 on Aug. 3. When you consider that his mother was probably on the water with a fishing rod in hand while carrying this fishing legend in her womb, he can probably brag that he has participated in every fishing opener in Minnesota for the past 88 years.

During a recent conversation, Roach and I discussed how this year’s early ice-out and a lack of ice-fishing pressure this past winter might affect walleye-angler success on opening day and for the first few weeks after that.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here