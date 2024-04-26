It’s going to be an awesome Minnesota opener, just ask Mr. Walleye

Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer “Mr. Walleye,” Gary Roach, will turn 87 on Aug. 3. When you consider that his mother was probably on the water with a fishing rod in hand while carrying this fishing legend in her womb, he can probably brag that he has participated in every fishing opener in Minnesota for the past 88 years.
During a recent conversation, Roach and I discussed how this year’s early ice-out and a lack of ice-fishing pressure this past winter might affect walleye-angler success on opening day and for the first few weeks after that.