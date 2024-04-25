Minnesota DNR examines steelhead on the Knife River

The sun was shining along the Knife River in the Lake Superior area on Monday, April 15. The Minnesota DNR’s Lake Superior fisheries staff drove along the river and parked by a trap that the agency built in 1996.

Since its creation, the trap has been used to catch steelhead (rainbow trout) for further studies on the population and spawning process of this fish species. DNR staff visit the trap every day during the late winter and early spring to catch these trout and document various characteristics.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here