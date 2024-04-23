Minnesota DNR seeking public comment on Lac qui Parle WMA master plan update

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Lac qui Parle Wildlife Management Area to share their thoughts on a draft update of the master plan for the popular hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching destination in southwestern Minnesota.

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the WMA’s prairies and grasslands, wetlands, lakes, brushlands, shrubs and forests, and will identify management goals, objectives, and strategies for the WMA for the next 10 years.

The previous management plan for the area was developed in 1997.

Public input opportunities

Lac qui Parle WMA staff will explain the draft plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect input during an in-person open house and on a webinar. No registration is required for either event.

The in-person public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at Lac qui Parle DNR Headquarters, 14047 20th St. NW, Watson, MN 56295.

The webinar will be held at noon on Thursday, May 9. A link to join the webinar is available on the Lac qui Parle page of the DNR website.

Review and comment on the plan

The draft master plan update is available for review on the Lac qui Parle page of the DNR website.

People can comment on the draft plan through Sunday, June 2, in several ways: by completing the online form on the Engage with DNR website; providing comments at the May 8 open house or May 9 webinar; emailing lacquiparle.wildlife@state.mn.us; mailing comments to Lac qui Parle WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155; or delivering written comments in person to the Lac qui Parle WMA office, 14047 20th St. NW, Watson, MN 56295.

About the WMA

Lac qui Parle WMA’s 33,500 acres comprise the largest contiguous block of public land in west-central Minnesota and include a state game refuge, a wildlife sanctuary, a waterfowl feeding and resting area, a duck sanctuary and a controlled hunting zone. The WMA is popular destination for anglers, hunters, trappers, and bird and wildlife watchers alike.

The Lac qui Parle WMA played a pivotal role in the restoration of Canada geese. In 1958, the wildlife area was established with the sole purpose to re-establish Canada geese and at the same attract migratory geese to the wildlife area.

Both these efforts were very successful. In 2012, the National Audubon Society named the Lac qui Parle WMA and surrounding landscape as one of Minnesota’s Globally Significant Important Birds Areas. Lac qui Parle WMA today contains some of the largest blocks of native prairie in southern Minnesota and provides critical habitat for many rare species.

More information about the WMA is available on the Lac qui Parle page of the DNR website.