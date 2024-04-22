Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267- 253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Library Sportsmen’s Association: 3D archery shoots fourth Sunday of each month April 28 to Sept. 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Library Sportsmen’s Association, Finleyville. For info, 412-398-8936.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412- 417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 3D shoots first Sunday of the month through August at 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. Traditional shoot (longbows, recurves) May 24-26. Bowhunter weekend Sept. 14-15. Raccoon shoot (night) Aug. 17. For info, Kerry 814-432-7611.

Saltsburg Sportsman Club: Shoots Sundays, May 5, June 9, July 7&21, Aug. 4&18, Sept. 8. Registration 7 a.m. to 1. For info, 724-639- 0360.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Call 610-696- 4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461- 5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724- 437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited Locust Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m. at Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For info, 570- 205-2253.

APRIL 27: PA Trappers Assn. banquet hosted by District 11 at Schaefferstown Fire Co. For info, call 717-648-1552.

APRIL 28: Everyday Christian Men Sportsman’s banquet at 5 p.m. at Richland Firehall banquet room, Johnstown. Doors open at 4. Register online ECMEN.org. For info, 814- 242-2695.

MAY 10-11: Whitetails Unlimited Bucks County Chapter Hunters Night Out at 5 p.m. both days, at New Hope Eagle Fire Co. For info, 267-446-2496.

MAY 11: Whitetails Unlimited Potter County Pistols, Purses and Sportsman’s Bingo, 2 p.m. at Coudersport VFD. For info, call 410-322- 4610.

MAY 11: Endless Mountains Chapter of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance banquet at 3:30 p.m. at The Beaumont Inn, Dallas, Pa. For info, Mike 570-204-2235 or Erin 570-204-2688.

JUNE 29: Whitetails Unlimited Centre County Pistols, Purses and Sportsman’s Bingo, 2 p.m. Lambert Hall, 303 Forge Road, Bellefonte. For info, 814-357-5958.

AUG. 17: Raystown Chapter Ducks Unlimited annual sportsmens night at Smithfield Firehall, Huntingdon. For info 814-644-5608.

SHOWS

APRIL 27: 64th annual Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For info, Ron at 717-371-0395.

AUG. 17: Izaak Walton Summer Gun Show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Greencastle Sportsman Asssociation grounds. For info, Craig Minnich, 717-977-9240 or rcminnich@hotmail.com

SEPT. 14: PA Trappers District 8 46th annual sportsman show 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Newville Lions Club Fairground, 433 Shippensburg Road, Newville. For info, call/text Eric 717- 552-7413.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 28: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby Association free fishing derby for kids 15 and under, 1 to 4 p.m. at Port Matilda Community Park. Registration begins at noon. For info, George Jackson, 814-692-4890 or John Jackson, 814-404-3029.

MAY 18: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club flea market and chicken barbecue 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club. For info, 570-854-9189.

JUNE 15: Mercer County Youth Field Day at 7:15 a.m. at Harthegig Conservation Club, Fredonia. Register by June 5. Search Mercer County Youth Field Day, hit register-ed.com or visit Game Commission website, Information, Upcoming Events, Field Days. For info, 724- 866-4202

JUNE 20-22: PA Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville. For info, call Larry 570-337-9208.