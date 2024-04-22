Lake Erie provided majority of Fish Ohio catches in 2023

Columbus — Fish Ohio records from Lake Erie show 3,916 catches of trophy fish from 17 different species were submitted in 2023, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing catches of 25 species of fish. On Lake Erie, popular species sought by anglers include walleyes, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish. Those who reel in a qualifying catch receive the commemorative Fish Ohio pin for their first entry and a Master Angler pin for catching qualifiers of four different species in the same year. Applications for a Fish Ohio pin and minimum length requirements are found at fishohio.gov.

Lake Erie, renowned as The Walleye Capital of the World, received the most Fish Ohio submissions of all the state’s waters in 2023 and is known as a premier fishing destination for a variety of species.

Angler-submitted Fish Ohio records from 2023 specific to Lake Erie are shown below:

• Walleye 1,073 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 28 inches) 34 inches was longest reported catch

• Yellow perch 324 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 13 inches) 15 ½ inches was longest reported catch

• Smallmouth bass 152 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 20 inches) 23 ¾ inches was longest reported catch

• Freshwater drum 810 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 24 inches) 36 inches was longest reported catch

• White bass 247 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 15 inches) 19 inches was longest reported catch

• Steelhead 115 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 28 inches) 35 inches was longest reported catch

• Channel catfish 687 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 26 inches) 38 inches was longest reported catch

• Largemouth bass 78 Fish Ohio entries in 2023 (qualifying length 20 inches) 24 ½ inches was the longest reported catch

In 2022, anglers generated $5.5 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates. The research found that 18% of Ohio’s adults, about 1.7 million individuals, participate in fishing. The most popular counties for anglers were those along Lake Erie and the Ohio River, and 37% of anglers took at least one trip to Lake Erie to fish.

The Division of Wildlife has many resources available to assist anglers. Find Lake Erie fishing resources at wildohio.gov. Many additional resources are available on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Fishing regulations and an interactive fishing map can be located with ease from any mobile device. Get started fishing with the Wild Ohio Harvest Community, which provides online learning modules, in-person classes, recipes, and more.

Remember to purchase an Ohio license before fishing in public waters. An Ohio resident license is $25. It is valid for one year from its purchase date and is required of all anglers ages 16 and older.

Check the 2024-25 Ohio Fishing Regulations before your next outing.