Public meeting set for April 30 to discuss Mississippi River Pool 13, a vital resource for hunters and anglers in Illinois, Iowa

Pool 13 of the Mississippi River is one of the premier fisheries in Illinois. Bass and walleye are particularly popular in this pool.

It is the home of an Illinois High School Association bass fishing sectional that is at a minimum “Top 3” in the state each year for quality of bass brought to the scales. However, the lower end of the pool has aged significantly during the past 25 years.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, multiple government agencies will be having a public meeting to discuss a Habitat Restoration and Enhancement Project (HREP) to address these issues.

