A proposal to increase the number of hunting permits Illinois landowners can receive without having to go through the lottery process passed the Senate on April 11. Senate Bill 914, which now goes to the House, would allow for two additional landowner deer, turkey and combination permits if the property is solely owned by family not living at the same property.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here