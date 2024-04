Brodie Ellavsky had a memorable weekend, March 22-23, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester during the 2024 Minnesota National Archery in the Schools Program’s 3D and Bull’s-eye State Tournament.

Ellavsky, a 10th-grader, clinched first place male overall in both 3D and Bull’s-eye categories, securing his spot in the national tournament in Utah later this month. Though he picked up archery later in life, once he started, he was hooked.

