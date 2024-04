“Thou shalt not covet …” (The 10th Commandment)

It was an expressed point of view I had long coveted to hear from Grace, our oldest grandchild fisherperson. “Whew, my arms are tired,” said Grace Rathe, 22. “They hurt.”

Grace had just landed a trophy Lake Ontario lake trout, the fish having swam up the Lower Niagara River to where it spirals into a narrow cauldron of angry water aptly named “Devil’s Hole.”