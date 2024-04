Stocking a new fish species into a lake can change it forever, particularly if the stocked fish begin reproducing. In those scenarios, it might never be possible to get rid of that new species. We have seen that issue in some lakes with the (presumed) illegal stocking of northern pike.

Fisheries scientists, however, have figured out a way to stock a ‘triploid’ fish that will only be in the waterbody temporarily.

