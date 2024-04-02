The 5-pound bass now a target at Lake of Egypt in Illinois

The coveted but common 6-pound bass in Lake of Egypt had downsized in recent years, with anglers pulling in more 4- and 5-pound largemouths than those nearing the magical 7-pound mark on the scale.

But the fishing – and the catching – remains steady.

