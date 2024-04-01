Search
Monday, April 1st, 2024
New York DEC hiring summer camps staff

Working at a New York DEC camp is a fun opportunity to gain practical outdoor, naturalist, teaching, leadership, and many other transferrable skills while living in a beautiful setting. (Stock photo by Dan Ladd)

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that several positions are available in DEC’s Summer Camps program.

DEC hires approximately 60 seasonal employees each summer to provide week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. Working at a DEC camp is a fun opportunity to gain practical outdoor, naturalist, teaching, leadership, and many other transferrable skills while living in a beautiful setting.

Now in its 77th year, DEC operates four residential camps for children: Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County); Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); and Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County).

Camper registration began March 24 for Camp Pack Forest and Camp Rushford, with additional camps opening if the required camper-to-staff ratio achieved to ensure the safe operation of all facilities.

Available positions include:

• Directors;

• Assistant directors;

• Health Directors (must be NYS-certified EMT, Paramedic, LPN, RN, PA or MD);

• Waterfront directors;

• Counselors;

• Cooks; and

• Camp aides 1 and 2.

Depending on the position, qualified candidates may earn between $6,400 to $10,600 for the season. Employment at camp begins in June and ends mid-August, and all positions include room and board.

To increase workforce opportunities and reach more eligible candidates, DEC recently changed some qualifications and is now accepting applications from candidates that do not have prior camper experience.

Learn more about camp and employment, including available position details and required qualifications, on DEC’s website. To apply, send a resume, and unofficial transcript to campemploy@dec.ny.gov. For more information, call 518-402-8014.

