Top topics on this week’s program include news that the MN-Fish Sportfishing Coalition has asked the Minnesota DNR to explain its catch-and-release regulation from Lake Mille Lacs. Author Tony Jones then joins the program to talk about his new book, The God of Wild Places. Iowa tourism then spends a segment sharing outdoor recreational opportunities in the Ft. Dodge area. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on the recently completed Bassmaster Classic, news that there will not be a Lake Minnetonka Crappie Tournament this spring, funding for the Asian carp barrier at Lock and Dam 5, and a ticket giveaway for the April 19-20 Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous.
Episode 481 – MN-FISH letter on Mille Lacs, a new book by author Tony Jones, Iowa update, and Bassmaster Classic report
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Have a seat: Lawn chair fishing is just plain fun
Andrew Hendrickson is a charter boat skipper. He mostly fishes for walleyes, largely in the Michigan’s Saginaw Bay system.
But
Creating another generation of turkey hunters, Part 3: The hunt is on. Enjoy it.
So the hunt is about to begin. Dress your young turkey hunter up in warm camouflage clothing. If you don’t
These streams stand out in southeast Pennsylvania during the early season
It’ll soon be time for trout fishing. Good-bye winter, hurray spring!
While Pennsylvania now has a unified opener on Saturday,