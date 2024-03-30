Search
Saturday, March 30th, 2024
Episode 481 – MN-FISH letter on Mille Lacs, a new book by author Tony Jones, Iowa update, and Bassmaster Classic report

Top topics on this week’s program include news that the MN-Fish Sportfishing Coalition has asked the Minnesota DNR to explain its catch-and-release regulation from Lake Mille Lacs. Author Tony Jones then joins the program to talk about his new book, The God of Wild Places. Iowa tourism then spends a segment sharing outdoor recreational opportunities in the Ft. Dodge area. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on the recently completed Bassmaster Classic, news that there will not be a Lake Minnetonka Crappie Tournament this spring, funding for the Asian carp barrier at Lock and Dam 5, and a ticket giveaway for the April 19-20 Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous.

