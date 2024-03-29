Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Man dies in Devils Lake State Park March 18

Madison — The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of one person Monday, March 18, at Devil’s Lake State Park in Sauk County. DNR law enforcement officials said that a person died by suicide at the park.

The DNR said in a statement that no threat exists to the public and the park remains open, however area emergency responders are on the scene as the investigation continues.

Devil’s Lake State Park is the state’s biggest park and is located in Sauk County near Baraboo.

David Van Dyke to Lead Session on Crafting Handmade Bows, Arrows April 11 in La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. — The public may attend a free presentation to learn from David Van Dyke how he crafts traditional bows and arrows from materials gathered on his farm in Vernon County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the La Crosse Public Library.

Van Dyke has harvested deer, caribou, and bear with the bows and arrows he’s crafted – some of them with no modern tools. The session is part of Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Linked to the Land series of hikes and workshops sponsored by Olson Solar Energy with media support from WXOW News 19.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

49 fish, wildlife questions up for review April 8 during Wisconsin spring hearings

Wisconsin bill that ends antlerless deer harvest for four years in Northern Forest Zone now on Gov. Evers’ desk

Public asked to comment on updated Wisconsin DNR elk management plan

Volunteers Needed to Plant Trees May 4

La Crosse, Wis. — Mississippi Valley Conservancy staff plans to plant 500 trees at the Plum Creek Conservation Area near Wauzeka in the Lower Kickapoo River Valley on Saturday, May 4.

Volunteers are needed to help plant trees in an area that had been used for row crops and is vulnerable to erosion. Volunteers will be needed from 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m.