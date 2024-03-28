The Mississippi River Pool 4 is very popular among anglers this time of year, and that’s the case this year with wide open waters. Where are the walleyes? Here’s what to consider.
MN Daily Update: Where to find walleyes on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Nevada plans state’s first moose hunt as unusual southern expansion defies climate change
In what will be a tiny big-game hunt for some of the largest animals in North America, Nevada is planning
Streams of Thought: Questions being asked about Mille Lacs regulations … and rightfully so
Someday maybe we’ll know what goes on behind the door of the “technical committee” room where state DNR fisheries officials
Expanded use of trail cameras making a big difference for Michigan wildlife researchers
After about two decades using trail cameras to supplement wildlife studies in the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan DNR is leveraging