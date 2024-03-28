Gear & Gadgets: Gerber Gear introduces new assert foldable knife, plus much more

Weighing in at just under two ounces, the Assert feels light in your hand and durable when you put it to use. Nearly three inches of S30V steel make up a plain edge blade that balances ruggedness and finesse.

A thumb hole and smooth pivot lock make for easy, one-hand opening. A deep carry pocket clip allows your knife to be securely in your pocket until you need it. Option to loop it in a lanyard.

The handle’s textured grip gives you complete control over every cut, every time. Make it your own through Gerber Custom – choose your materials, colors, and lasermarks to make it truly one-of-a-kind.

For more information, visit www.gerbergear.com.



MORE GEAR COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Federal has five Premium Heavyweight TSS turkey shot shell loads for this spring, extending the revolutionary shells’ deadly reach on gobblers.

The new offerings include blended loads that combine No. 7 and 9 or 8 and 10 Tungsten Super Shot.

With some payloads topping 1,000 pellets, they more than double the shot count of lead No. 5 loads of the same weight for more hits on target than any turkey load in history.

The tungsten-alloy material’s 18-g/cc density is 22 percent higher than standard tungsten and 56 percent more than lead.

The result is the most energy and highest velocities at extreme range.

Its rear-braking Flitecontrol Flex wad performs flawlessly through ported and standard turkey chokes for the most consistent, deadly patterns possible.

Extend your reach this spring turkey season with the Premium Heavyweight TSS loads and for more information on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

NEW 3-INCH, 28 GAUGE TURKEY LOADS FROM HEVI-SHOT

HEVI-Shot Ammunition is now manufacturing new 3-inch, 28-gauge turkey loads in their HEVI-18 TSS and Magnum Blend product lines. These two new products have been shipping to dealers in time for spring turkey hunting seasons.

HEVI-18 Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) Turkey uses high-density 18 g/cc pellets and friction-reducing spherical buffer to extend effective range beyond what’s ever been possible. Pushed at high velocities, TSS pellets carry more energy farther downrange, allowing hunters to drop three shot sizes from common lead payloads and get higher pellet counts and denser patterns.

Magnum Blend offers three shot sizes (5, 6 and 7) in a single shell. The 12 g/cc cast tungsten lets you drop one shot size from lead for the same lethality. These heavy loads really pack some punch: 437 deadly pellets in a single 12-gauge, 3-inch shell. HEVI-Shot’s Magnum Blend Turkey product line now consists of five total load options, available in 10-, 12-, 20-, or 28-gauge. The new load now available is a 3-inch, 1-ounce, 28-gauge option.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

ALPS OUTDOORZ SHOWCASES THE STEALTH HUNTER HUNTING CHAIR

The Stealth Hunter continues to lead the industry in hunting chairs because of its comfort and adjustability.

Featuring a full four legs instead of just three, the Stealth Hunter is the most sturdy and comfortable 360-degree rotating blind chair on the market today. The four large foot pads keep the chair from sinking into soft ground, and each leg is adjustable independently from the others, ensuring a level seat every time.

The hunting chair also includes:

• Backrest for maximum comfort

• Legs adjust independently for uneven terrain

• Shoulder strap and compression strap for chair base makes for easy transport

• Adjustable seat height

• Four large swivel feet help stabilize base and prevent sinking

• Durable TechMesh material

• Powder-coated steel frame

For more information, please visit www.alpsoutdoorz.com.

BLACKFISH INTRODUCES UPF LONG SLEEVE

The Blackfish EcoShade long sleeve is made of a soft, stretchable, sun-protection fabric that allows you to be active and move without restriction. This garment is made of recycled materials and features a UPF rating of 50+. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortable, cool and protected from the sun all day long.

The features of this long sleeve include:

• UPF 50+ rating

• Features recycled yarns

• 90% Recycled Polyester/10% Spandex

• Four-way stretch fabric

• Lightweight garment that promotes air transmission

• Moisture wicking garment

For more information, please visit www.blackfishgear.com.