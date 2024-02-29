Outdoor News’ 2024 ATA & SHOT Show review

The bustling 2024 Archery Trade Association and the Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade shows happened this winter in St. Louis, Mo., and Las Vegas respectively.

Now that the wheelin’ and dealin’ from those two events is in the rearview mirror, hunting and shooting consumers will be seeing new industry products appear on shelves soon. Outdoor News writers had boots on the ground at both of these giant expos and below, they review some of the year’s top gear and technological innovations.

Vortex

In the optics arena, when you’re ready to maximize the capabilities of your carbine, the Venom 1-6×24 SFP delivers the downrange accuracy, workhorse function, and speed you need for opening the throttle on close- to mid-range engagements.

Water, fog, and shockproof, this is great glass quality. The illuminated AR-BDC3 reticle makes for quick target acquisition while a standard throw-lever delivers on-the-fly magnification.

Federal

For this year, Anoka, Minn.-based Federal Ammunition has launched an all-new product line: Fusion Tipped.

The design offers the same great terminal bullet performance as the original bonded soft points but with a polymer tip that increases ballistic coefficient, flattens trajectories, and boosts energy for better accuracy and extended effective range. The all-new product line will be available in nine offerings ranging from .300 Blackout to .30-06 Springfield among others. Federalpremium.com

Browning

Love the feel of a classic bolt action? Experience total accuracy with Browning’s new X-Bolt 2 Speed SPR with its new Vari-Tech composite stock.

It has Browning OVIX Camo finish and is adjustable for length of pull, comb height and grip angle for a personalized fit to the rifle. This rifle sports a redesigned receiver and bolt and fluted sporter-weight barrel that is shorter with a belled muzzle for use with an optional suppressor. Comes in a durable Cerakote Smoked Bronze finish. Browning.com

Winchester

Every American shootist should experience a lever action at some point, right?

Well, the new lever-action Winchester Ranger .22 LR rimfire rifle features a precision-machined aluminum receiver, satin finished walnut stock, and adjustable rear sight. The action is engineered with light operating forces for easy cycling.

It’s constructed with easy takedown for storage or cleaning. If you have a young person who’d like to try a level action, or maybe you’d just like to try one yourself, check out this great little smallgame or plinking rifle. Winchester.com

Easton

Elevate your archery game with the latest arrow innovation from Easton – the X10 4mm Parallel Pro. It’s an easy-tuning lightweight 4mm shaft offering legendary X10 precision and quality, making it the perfect choice for all forms of archery. X10 4mm Parallel Pro is made with durable A/C construction via high-strength carbon fiber bonded to a 7075 alloy core, thus meeting multi-use competition field compliance standards, worldwide. Eastonarchery.com

Smith & Wesson

Speaking of cool lever-actions, the all-new Model 1854 Series rifles from Smith and Wesson are built with 191⁄4-inch barrels, are chambered in .44 Rem Mag, and have a capacity of nine plus one in the chamber.

Their design strategically blends the classic aesthetic of the American lever gun while incorporating modern enhancements for those who want more. The Model 1854 has a paired synthetic black and stainless steel finish across the stock, receiver, forend, and barrel.



Bushnell

If you’ve never brought a two-way radio with you afield, Bushnell provides a great option for 2024. Their Two Way Radios have been designed to deliver the best performance and boast an industry leading limited lifetime warranty. With maximum power output allowed, users get extended range, and secure communication with up to 70 channels to choose from with 121 privacy codes per channel.

Bushnell.com

HEVI-Shot

HEVI-Shot announces an all-new steel-shot product line targeted for upland hunters aptly named HEVI-Steel Upland. These 12-gauge upland-focused loads feature 7.8 g/cc precision steel pellets, in sizes No. 6 or 7, dependable ignition, and a unique HEVI-Shot wad to produce exceptionally tight patterns. Their high velocity provides more downrange energy for more nontoxic killing power this season. Hevishot.com

Savage Arms

The 110 Magpul Scout from Savage Arms is an aesthetically nifty choice for hunting, target shooting, and tactical applications. The 110 Magpul Scout rifle features an updated iron sight system, full length extended picatinny rail and Magpul Hunter Stock.

It’s engineered for light recoil to outperform in any shooting environment. Magpul rifle stocks are well known for exceptional grip that produces rapid and accurate target acquisition. Savagearms.com

Leupold

From a top name in glass, the Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Gen 2 10x50mm is versatile optic for backcountry hunters but offers a 50mm objectives go the extra mile, collecting even more light for improved long-range identification. This upgraded version of our bestselling binocular uses high-quality glass and improved lens coatings to deliver the resolution, clarity, and glare reduction diehard hunters and shooters demand. Leupold.com

Work Sharp

Tired of dull knives? The Work Sharp Rolling Knife Sharpener is a handheld manual sharpener that uses a magnetic angle block and rotating diamond and ceramic abrasives to quickly and easily sharpen your blades.

Worksharptools.com

Outdoor Edge

You’ll see a lot of quality blades at these trade shows. The Razor VX series of EDC knives are the world’s most advanced line of pocket folding knives perfectly suited for work, utility and every day carry applications. They feature durable G10 scales and all steel vented liner construction and industry leading S.A.P. (Spring Assist Pivot) technology providing rapid and smooth blade deployment. Outdooredge.com

Mossberg

Mossberg shotguns are renowned for their hunting prowess – and its Silver Reserve Eventide Turkey over-and-unders are sure to uphold that tradition.

Reliable and affordable, these durable break-actions are loaded with features traditionally found on higher-priced doubleguns without any sacrifice in the field. Top features include shell extractors, a logo-engraved receiver, and extended turkey choke set, corrosion-resistant chrome-lined barrels and chambers, tang-mounted safety/barrel selector, and dual-locking lugs. Mossberg.com

Norma

Norma’s new Wetland steel pellet shotgun shells offer great knockdown power for all kinds of birds in a wet environment. This is another great sustainable, nontoxic hunting option you can use for waterfowl and other game this fall without having to settle for suspect impact.

www.norma-ammunition.com



Remington

All these great new lever action rifles need some fine ammo. The 360 Buckhammer is a straight wall cartridge optimized for lever actions that flattens ’em with knockdown, drag-out straight-wall cartridge performance.

Built with reliable Remington brass propellant and carefully loaded primers, the 360 BHMR delivers flat trajectories and more bone-busting energy and velocity out to 200 yards and is accurate, deadly, and fun to shoot. Remington.com

Marlin

Marlin Trapper Series level-action rifles were conceived by hunting and fishing guides in Alaska and are ideal big-bore rifles that are short, quick-handling, and optimized for hunting or protection from dangerous animals.

The receiver, lever and trigger guard plate are CNC-machined from 416 stainless steel forgings while the barrel is made of 410 stainless steel and is cold hammer forged which results in ultraprecise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy and longevity. marlinfirearms.com

Coast

The new RL35R headlamp offers voice control for “hands off” voice commands for several features of this Variable Light Control unit. Enjoy flood light, blue/green, and more for whatever is needed to bring light to the situation. Lifetime warranty. Coastportland.com