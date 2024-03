After about two decades using trail cameras to supplement wildlife studies in the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan DNR is leveraging artificial intelligence to take research to the next level.

Following a test run in 2022, the DNR is deploying a new method of estimating wolf and deer abundance with 1,200 trail cameras distributed across the UP that will bring management benefits for other species, as well.

