Civilian Marksmanship Program traces its history to 1903, Roosevelt

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt suggested that this country should encourage rifle practice among school boys and all others, including those in the military services. Roosevelt was encouraging government support for marksmanship. That support eventually led to the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) and the National Matches.

The CMP, which was privatized in 1996, promotes marksmanship through firearms training, safety, competitions, and youth programs. It is a federally chartered 501c-3 corporation.

