Iowa DNR investigates tree and fire vandalism at Big Creek State Park

On March 15 around 10:30 p.m. several local law enforcement agencies were called to Big Creek State Park to extinguish an illegal bonfire at the east boat ramp, which was allegedly set by a party of youths. When officials arrived on scene, the youths dispersed. No arrests have been made.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here