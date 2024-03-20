Pheasants Forever discusses Public Access to Habitat initiative at Pheasant Fest

Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever hosted the 2024 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Sioux Falls, from March 1-3. It was the first time since 2018 that the show returned to Sioux Falls, and plenty of hunters were on hand to explore the seminars, vendors, and atmosphere.
PF&QF announced that 35,415 people attended the show during the weekend, which is an all-time high for the event. There were a couple initiatives announced during the weekend, but one of the biggest focused on PATH, which stands for Public Access to Habitat.