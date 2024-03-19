Wetlands and Small Stream Protection Act proposed in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois legislators are rapidly firing back with a state-level salvo for water protection following a U.S. Supreme Court verdict that slashed nationwide water safeguards. Citing concerns over the fate of the Prairie State’s wetlands and streams, Sen. Laura Ellman, together with State Rep. Anna Moeller, have unfurled the “Wetlands and Small Stream Protection Act,” aiming to fill the void left by federal retreat.