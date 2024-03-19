Search
Tuesday, March 19th, 2024
Wetlands and Small Stream Protection Act proposed in Illinois

Ducks and other bird species that migrate through Illinois rely on wetlands as food sources and rest stops. (Photo courtesy of Forbes Biological Station)
Illinois legislators are rapidly firing back with a state-level salvo for water protection following a U.S. Supreme Court verdict that slashed nationwide water safeguards. Citing concerns over the fate of the Prairie State’s wetlands and streams, Sen. Laura Ellman, together with State Rep. Anna Moeller, have unfurled the “Wetlands and Small Stream Protection Act,” aiming to fill the void left by federal retreat.
