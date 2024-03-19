Minnesota DNR announces many boat access-improvement sites

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has identified more than 40 public water access sites throughout the state for extensive upgrades; smaller-scale improvements to more than 75 additional accesses are also anticipated.

The work is part of the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investments approved by the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz a year ago.

The sites identified for extensive upgrades span Minnesota, from Lake of the Woods in the north to Rice Lake in the south and many points in between. Examples of typical projects include Whaletail Lake in Hennepin County, where stormwater management will be improved, an accessible parking space added, and the aquatic invasive species inspection and cleaning area enhanced; and Lake Carlos in Douglas County, where a second boat ramp will be added along with an AIS cleaning area, stormwater management, and accessible parking.

“Time on the water is a cherished activity for so many Minnesotans and visitors to our state, and we take pride that Minnesota DNR is a leader in providing access to those waters. We also know that our public water accesses need significant investment,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

The DNR manages about 1,700 public water accesses, and typically has enough funding to complete large-scale upgrades to only a few sites each year. However, many of the state’s public accesses currently do not meet the needs of today’s users.

The Get Out MORE initiative is providing a boost in the DNR’s ability to address these needs, and will be coordinated with ongoing baseline investments to ensure the efficient use of all funds. Of the $149.9 million Get Out MORE investments, $35 million will go toward modernizing boating access, including $30 million for large-scale projects and $5 million for small-scale projects, including longer launch ramps, wider drive lanes, wider and longer parking stalls, and improved stormwater treatment.

“We’re making critical investments throughout Minnesota,” Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce said. “These projects are essential to making Minnesota waters accessible to all users, meeting the needs of modern watercraft, protecting our public waters from stormwater runoff and invasive species, and enhancing climate resilience.”

Large-scale projects include: Bad Medicine and Toad lakes in Becker County; Madison Lake (east) in Blue Earth County; Auburn Lake (county park) in Carver County; Cass Lake (Highway 2 wayside and Leech Lake (Erickson landing) in Cass County; South Center Lake in Chisago County; Lower Hay Lake, Lake Mille Lacs (Garrison, Pike Point) and North Long Lake (northwest, 371) in Crow Wing County; the Mississippi River in South St. Paul in Dakota County; Lake Carlos (west) and Reno Lake (northeast) in Douglas County; the Crow/Mississippi (Dayton) and Whaletail Lake in Hennepin County; Pokegama Lake (Tioga) in Itasca County; Ann Lake in Kanabec County; Elkhorn Lake and Green Lake (County Park 5, northeast and Rush Brown, northwest) in Kandiyohi County; Lake Superior (Knife River harbor) in Lake County; Lake of the Woods/Rainy River (Wheeler’s Point) in Lake of the Woods County; German Lake (north) in Le Sueur County; Tulaby Lake in Mahnomen County; Marion Lake (southeast) in McLeod County; Manuella Lake in Meeker County; Lida Lake (north) in Otter Tail County; Cross Lake/Snake River (south, Riverside) and Sturgeon Lake in Pine County; Lake Mazaska (southeast) and Shields Lake in Rice County; the Warroad River (Ka Ka Geesik) in Roseau County; the Minnesota River (Belle Plaine) in Sibley County; Crane Lake (Waters Edge), Lake Vermiliion (Moccasin Point), and White Iron Lake in St. Louis County; Koronis Lake (county park) and Rice Lake (south) in Stearns County; Rice Lake (Rice Lake State Park) in Steele County; Lake Traverse (county park 3) in Traverse County; Demontreville Lake and the St. Croix River (William O’Brien State Park) in Washington County; and Sugar Lake (south) in Wright County.

For more ongoing and small-scale lake-access projects, visit mndnr.gov.