Illinois share of Pittman-Robertson set at $19.5 million, much lower than 2023 share

Illinois’ share of funding through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program declined by nearly $4 million this year, indicating a drop in spending on hunting and fishing equipment in the state.