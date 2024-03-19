Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Taylorville Chapter Banquet; 4 p.m., Kincaid American Legion, 800 Railroad Street, Kincaid. Call 217-827-0029.

MARCH 30: JoDaviess County Longbeards NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet; 5 p.m., Chestnut Mtn. Resort, 8700 Chestnut Mtn Rd, Galena. Call 815-777-0997.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Union County Chapter Banquet; 4 p.m., Great Boars of Fire Lodge, 920 Kratzinger Hollow Road, Cobden. Call 618-697-0168.

APRIL 13: Illinois Deer Camp North; Pitsticks Pavilion, Ottawa. Call 309-369-8265.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous; Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for details.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Beacoup Bottoms Chapter Banquet; 4 p.m., KC Hall/ Columbian Club, 312 N. Gordon Street, Pinckneyville. Call 618-521-5280.

APRIL 27: Riverside Fishing Club RFC Fishing Tackle Sale (swap); 8 a.m. – noon, Berwyn Moose Lodge. Call 630-235-2162.

MAY 4-5: Tri-County Gun Club Annual Open House; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days, Tri-County Gun Club, 3441 S. Brookville Road, Polo. Call 815-625-7916.

JUNE 1: DU’s Southern Illinois Clays for Conservation, 7:30 a.m., World Shooting Complex, Sparta. Call 618-491-1217

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley Hoffman Estates, Call Chris Popp 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Lake Shelbyville Muskie Club: “Let’s Talk Muskie” meeting, May 13, 9 a.m. East Spillway Pavilion, Free, RSVP preferred. Call Bob Kerans, 217-414-0093.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the Month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. Call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. Call 773-972-6634.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, Il. 62286.