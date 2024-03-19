Illinois Mixed Bag: Anglers on Pecatonica River make interesting find

Rockford, Ill. — Two men fishing along the Pecatonica River in Winnebago County were using sonar equipment to locate fish.

Instead they found a car that is connected to the 1976 disappearance of two men.

A gold 1966 Chevrolet Impala was found about 8 to 10 feet below the surface of the river, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said at a news conference on March 13.

The vehicle is linked to the nearly 50-year-old cold case of Clarence Owens, 65, and Everette Hawley, 75, who disappeared on Feb. 19, 1976.

Officials said even though some personal effects were also found inside the car, it is too early to tell how long the identification process will take.

The fishermen who made the discovery and contacted authorities were not named. A dive team was called for additional evidence surrounding the site where the car was found.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

USDA launches new quail conservation pilot project in Illinois

Commentary: Committee advances legislation to boost wildlife conservation

Ralph Loos: Convoluted as it is, Illinois turkey season structure is endured by hunters

Virtual Program on Illinois Bobcats Offered

Springfield — The Kane County Forest Preserve District is inviting area residents to take part in a virtual program focusing on bobcats in north-central Illinois on April 11.

The program will be led by Ellen Audia, a Ph.D student at Southern Illinois University.

Those taking part in the program, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, will learn about the history of bobcats in the state, recent bobcat recolonization of northern Illinois, and more.

Research being conducted by Audia and her scientific advisors is helping DNR understand bobcat population dynamics and develop strategies for managing the animals in Illinois, according to a press release from the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Advance registration is required for the free program. Zoom links will be emailed the day prior to the event. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

Vintage Decoy Show Returns to Lombard

Lombard, Ill. — The 2024 North American Vintage Decoy & Sporting Collectibles Show will take place April 23-27 at the Westin Chicago Lombard Hotel in Lombard.

Considered the largest decoy and sporting collectibles show in North America, the event includes room-to-room trading, followed by an exhibit hall dealer show, plus a Guyette & Deeter auction.

Educational seminars, decoy/sporting collectibles displays, carving demonstrations, silent auctions and free appraisals are also part of the show. For more information, visit https://nadecoycollectors.org.

Fox River Cities Ponder Future of Dams

Geneva, Ill. — Leaders of communities along the Fox River are considering a recommendation to remove several dams. A report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers claims removing nine dams from the Fox River from Carpentersville to Montgomery would improve water quality and restore natural habitat.

One of the dams is in Geneva, where Mayor Kevin Burns said it will be at least a year before his city decides whether to ask DNR to remove that dam. He said the deadline for that decision is March of 2025, but some people mistakenly thought it was next month.

“I think it was a combination of confusion and misinformation,” he told WBBM Radio. “It is fair to say that those who wish the dam to be removed probably want to make a statement sooner than later. Those who wish the dam to remain were perhaps nervous that a decision was going to be made post-haste.”

In Elgin, city council members narrowly gave preliminary approval to an advisory referendum on the upcoming November ballot, in which voters will be asked whether the Kimball Street dam should be removed.

‘Real People, Real Stories, Real Outdoors’ Series Launched by Illinois’ Office of Tourism

Springfield — The Illinois Office of Tourism announced its new outdoor video series featuring stories from Illinois adventurers spotlighting the extensive range of outdoor recreation and activities available throughout the state.

The series of videos titled, “Real People, Real Stories, Real Outdoors,” aims to capture genuine experiences of Illinois residents and visitors exploring the outdoors, while highlighting the state’s natural beauty and outdoor adventures.

The new outdoor content series will be available on Illinois Office of Tourism’s website, EnjoyIllinois.com, as well as Enjoy Illinois YouTube and social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The series also will reach international markets as well, appearing in Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand to inspire travel to Illinois.

State Rifle Association to Host IGOLD

Springfield — The Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day (IGOLD) will be held April 18 in Springfield, the The Illinois State Rifle Association announced.

The gathering place will be the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield.

“We encourage every gun club and hunting club to sponsor a bus or set up a carpool to attend IGOLD this year,” the ISRA stated. Groups planning on bringing a bus can email shirley@isra.org.

IGOLD was started back in the early 1990s to put a face on Illinois gun owners. The first ISRA Lobby Day was attended by about 200 people. In 2006, the ISRA joined with several other groups, and ISRA Lobby Day became Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day. For more information, visit www.isra.org.