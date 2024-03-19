Commentary: Committee advances legislation to boost wildlife conservation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On March 12, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted to advance the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act by voice vote. The legislation, introduced by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va.), would reauthorize important habitat and wildlife conservation efforts throughout the country.