Application deadline is April 1 as New York’s day-old-chick program returns a year after pheasant farm HPAI outbreak

If you’ve taken part in New York’s day-old pheasant chick program in the past, the good news is, after being threatened by a disease outbreak in 2023, the program is back this year. But you don’t have much time to apply.