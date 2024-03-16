Wisconsin Conservation Congress has 37 April 8 questions for spring hearings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Should forward-facing sonar (live scoping) be banned in Wisconsin? How about wildlife shining? Does the state need better wake boat regulations? Should monarch butterflies be recognized as the state butterfly? Those are some of the 37 advisory questions the Conservation Congress will offer on hunting, fishing, and trapping at the annual spring fish and game hearings set for Monday, April 8.