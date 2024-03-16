Bobcat harvest climbs during 2023-24 season in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunters topped the 200 mark for the first time and teamed with trappers to register the largest bobcat harvest since DNR opened the season in 2016. In all, 389 bobcats were taken during the 2023-24 season, which ended Feb. 15. That was six more bobcats than the previous high, which was set last season. The breakdown this season puts the hunter harvest at 214 bobcats, up from the 198 taken in 2022-23.