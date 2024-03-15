Outdoor groups plan Public Lands Day at Minnesota Capitol

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several outdoors groups are hosting a Public Lands Day rally at the Minnesota State Capitol rotunda on Friday, April 5 at 3 p.m. Lukas Leaf, executive director of Sportsmen For the Boundary Waters, said the event will offer an opportunity to advocate for and celebrate public lands, waters, and outdoor traditions.