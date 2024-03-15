John Tertuliani: Tips to finding Ohio crappies after ice-out

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I may someday reach it if there is such a thing as the Zen of crappie fishing. Will I live long enough to grasp the described level of calm attentiveness? Or is it the enlightenment I am really after? For now, I accept the intuition of my actions leading to ice-out crappies. This is challenge enough at my level of modern technology.