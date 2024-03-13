Steve Carney: Invest time now on your ice-fishing gear to eliminate headaches next season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After a challenging ice-fishing season, it’s time to retire the ice gear for the season. Many ice anglers just throw their ice gear into a corner in a garage or other storage, only to find next fall that they’ve created a real mess. Here are some tips for properly stowing your valuable ice gear.