Gear & Gadgets: KUIU showcases the Axis Hybrid Jacket and Pant, plus much more

The Axis Hybrid Jacket and Pant will redefine comfort and performance for the active late-season hunter.

The Axis Hybrid series breaks the paradigm of restrictive and heavy late-season hunting clothing, and provides the best performance KUIU can design into these critically important pieces of your layering system.

The Axis features an entirely new Toray high-stretch, fleece-backed fabric, enhanced wind resistance through bonding technology, and strategic hybrid waterproof construction panelized in critical areas to protect from melting snow and wet ground. This hybrid jacket will protect you from the elements, while providing enough breathability to keep you from wetting out from the inside.

For more information, visit www.kuiu.com.

MOOSE UTILITY DIVISION INTRODUCES NEW DOME LIGHT AND REAR VIEW MIRROR

Moose Utility Division introduces its new dome light and rear view mirror with integrated dome light.

These feature a multi-brightness removable LED light that is rechargeable using a USB-C type plug. The mounts both use our Custom Clamp System (CCS) that feature three different roll cage attachments including pro-fit in the same box.

The rearview combination dome light has a convex mirror for a wide field of view and a ball mount for adjustment on the fly. Head on over to your local dealer or visit www.mooseutilities.com.

COAST REINVENTS AA AND AAA BATTERIES

We’ve reinvented everyday batteries.

With our new patent pending ZITHION-X technology, we’ve designed a battery that mimics a reliable single-use alkaline battery, in a durable and eco-friendly lithium rechargeable battery. No more throwing batteries to the landfills, and no more overheating or flickering rechargeable issues.

Compatible with all AA and AAA alkaline powered devices, these batteries can quickly become part and parcel of the modern home and workplace.

Purchasers have been using these batteries in devices such as household appliances, outdoor gear, toys including gaming controllers, and travel devices including cameras.

You can learn more about COAST batteries here.

KNIVES.COM INTRODUCES ELECTRIC FILLET KNIFE

Old Timer Lithium Ion Electric Fillet Knife — The Lithium Ion Electric Fillet Knife was designed to make every fisherman fillet like a pro.

Old Timer ergonomic grip handle, built-in 7.2V Lithium Ion battery and detachable 8-in stainless steel optimal curved tip blades are just a few features that will make quick work of your catch.

In addition to the handle, powerful battery, and detachable optimal blade design, we’ve also included a ventilation system to maximize transmission output, LED battery indicator, trigger lock, guard, charging cable, and carry case. This is the last electric fillet knife you will need to buy.

For more information please visit www.knives.com.

BLACKFISH INTRODUCES STORMSKIN GALE BIB

The Stormskin Gale Bib features StormSkin Technology that combines a premium windproof and waterproof soft-shell fabric with a free hanging long nap soft fleece lining that traps heat inside and creates both a waterproof and thermal barrier in a pant that is great for various weather conditions!

This Bib is ultra comfortable and warm and will become one of your new favorite apparel items and is perfect for wearing in the fall, spring and even during the winter.

The Gale Soft-Shell pant with StormSkin technology was designed to be paired with any StormSkin jackets or hoodies. When paired, anglers can stay warm, comfortable, and dry in any weather conditions.