Ohio Mixed Bag: Fishers reproducing in the state

Akron, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife confirmed that a female fisher, a mammal that was collected as roadkill in Ashtabula County in February 2023, was pregnant. Although that fisher did not successfully give birth, the results are a sign that fishers are colonizing Ohio, according to the Division of Wildlife.

A fisher is a forest-dwelling carnivorous mammal in the weasel family. Fishers were extirpated from Ohio in the mid-1800s. In 2013, Ohio’s first modern-day fisher sighting was confirmed. Since then, there have been 40 confirmed fisher observations across nine northeast Ohio counties (Ashtabula, Columbiana, Geauga, Trumbull, Mahoning, Lake, Jefferson, Harrison, and Tuscarawas). Two-thirds of those sightings occurred in the last three years. Fishers are moving westward from established populations in Pennsylvania and naturally colonizing Ohio.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife collects roadkill fishers found in Ohio, when possible, to determine age and test genetics. In February 2023, biologists collected two roadkill fisher carcasses from northeast Ohio. Recently received laboratory results showed that one of those individuals was pregnant. The Division of Wildlife anticipates natural reproduction in fishers will be confirmed in the coming years or may already be occurring.

Findlay, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Lucas County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. He replaces Ohio wildlife officer Anthony Lemle, who was assigned to Noble County.

Ohlrich is a graduate of Liberty Center High School. In 2008, he graduated from Hocking College with an associate degree in wildlife sciences. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Ohlrich began his career as an at-large officer in northwest Ohio. He has also served in Clermont County and Paulding County and was most recently assigned to Fulton County.

To reach Ohlrich, call 419-429-8388. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

Money Funneled To Wayne National

Washington, D.C. — The Department of the Interior recently announced a $50.5 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to put people to work plugging, remediating and reclaiming orphaned oil and gas well sites located in national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and on other public lands and waters. Five bureaus within the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture will address 123 high-priority polluting wells that pose threats to human health and safety, the climate, and wildlife.

This year’s funding is part of an overall historic $4.7 billion investment to address orphaned oil and gas wells across the nation that will create good-paying union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, improve public health and safety, and reduce harmful methane leaks. Methane pollution from many of these unplugged wells is a serious safety hazard and a significant driver of climate change, with methane being more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

“Toxic orphaned wells pose a significant threat to American communities and our environment,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I’ve seen firsthand how orphaned oil and gas wells left behind by extractive industries lead to hazardous pollution, water contamination, and safety hazards.”

This allocation is part of a total of $250 million provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up orphaned well sites on federal public lands and is in addition to $4.3 billion to plug orphaned wells on state and private lands. .

Seventy percent of selected projects, which includes Ohio’s Wayne National Forest, will benefit communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Chow Named DNR Communications Chief

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) has named Andy Chow as the department’s new chief of communications.

“Andy has been a great asset to the department since joining in 2023 and we’re thrilled to bring him into this new leadership role,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “From the start, it’s been clear Andy has a passion for the great outdoors and ODNR’s mission for conservation, outdoor recreation, and the stewardship of Ohio’s natural resources.”

Chow has spent the last year as ODNR’s media and outreach specialist, working with news outlets and the public to broaden the department’s message. He joined ODNR after a career as a statehouse reporter for Ohio’s NPR stations.

WTU Donates To Greene County 4-H

Xenia, Ohio — Whitetails Unlimited recently granted $12,000 to the Greene County Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports. The program is designed for youth ages 9 to 19 and offers a wide array of disciplines including archery, pistol, shotgun, rifle, and crossbow.