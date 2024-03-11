Ohio club forced to cancel spring field trials as Avian influenza threatens pen-raised pheasants

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The majority of the pheasants that hunters set their sights on during the fall in Ohio and other Midwestern states are pen-raised birds simply because the habitat no longer supports wild birds for the most part. Even in pheasant-rich states on the order of Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota, the number of wild birds’ ebbs and flows with the vagaries of weather patterns, how much habitat is lost to agricultural production along with access to sportsmen. And in Ohio, the harlequin days of the 1950s and 1960s are a fast-fading memory for a shrinking population of bird hunters.