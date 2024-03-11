Ohio Insider: Would you take part in an antlerless-only hunt during a deer season?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We covered a lot of ground in rounding up the numbers on the recently completed 2023-2024 deer season in the last edition of Ohio Outdoor News. But, there was one item left over from that discussion that I wanted to delve into a bit further. That being the notion that the state, in order to reach its antlerless deer take goal, needs to implement some type of antlerless-only season within the overall season.