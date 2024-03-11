Leaser Lake fisheries are coming back stronger

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We’re now about a decade into Leaser Lake once again having water in it, and entering the third year of anglers being able to keep fish – of all kinds, not just stocked trout – pulled from that water. So the novelty of the twice-drained lake being back has faded. The fishing, on the other hand, is in some ways just heating up.