Steve Sarley: What to choose when it’s time to hook up your reel with fresh line

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Happy March! What the heck happened? Did I sleep through the ice-fishing season? It was the absolute shortest hard-water season I can ever remember. It’s a tough break for those guides and tackle and bait dealers who were counting on a much longer season. That said, we all need to get our open water gear ready much faster than we may have been planning.