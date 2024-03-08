Ryan Rothstein: For whitetails, what a difference a year makes in northern states

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It almost defies comprehension to think of the differences between winter 2022-23 and winter 2023-24. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde would gasp if they saw the numbers. In my locale of Minnesota, February 2024 came out to 14.8 degrees above average for the month. The overall meteorological winter (Dec. 1 through Feb. 29) shattered the old record for warmest winter by 3.9 degrees.