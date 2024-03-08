Minnesota DNR says no cormorant control necessary for Pelican Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Citing back-to-back successful walleye year-class production, the Minnesota DNR has decided – at least for the time being – against cormorant population control on Pelican Lake in Grant County in western Minnesota. Last week’s decision by the agency, which included an announcement that the DNR will develop an adaptive monitoring and management plan for Pelican Lake, follows new information showing walleye numbers on the popular fishing lake improved in 2022 and 2023.