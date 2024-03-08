Search
Friday, March 8th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, March 8th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Disease Surveillance Area in north-central Ohio likely to expand into Allen County

Pending approval by the state wildlife council in April, the Disease Surveillance Area in north-central Ohio will include Jackson and Auglaize townships in nearby Allen County where a CWD-positive deer was identified last season. (Stock photo by Rob Drieslein)
Proposed modifications to rules governing the area of north-central Ohio where chronic wasting disease (CWD) is prevalent are “process oriented,” according to Mike Reynolds, administrator of wildlife management for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Four proposed rule modifications will allow the division to more easily add territory to the current Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) and simplify life for hunters who kill deer there, Reynolds added.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?