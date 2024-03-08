Disease Surveillance Area in north-central Ohio likely to expand into Allen County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Proposed modifications to rules governing the area of north-central Ohio where chronic wasting disease (CWD) is prevalent are “process oriented,” according to Mike Reynolds, administrator of wildlife management for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Four proposed rule modifications will allow the division to more easily add territory to the current Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) and simplify life for hunters who kill deer there, Reynolds added.