Senate grills Pennsylvania Game Commission on hiring lobbying firm

Several state senators are questioning the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s decision to hire a lobbying firm run by former state Sen. Joe Scarnati. According to a Feb. 8 report by Spotlight PA, last fall the Game Commission contracted with the lobbying firm Allegheny Strategy Partners at a cost of $10,000 per month. Scarnati, who was a high-ranking Republican in the Senate for years until his retirement in 2020, is one of three partners of the firm.