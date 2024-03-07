Gear & Gadgets: Be ready for turkey season with Federal HEAVYWEIGHT TSS, and much more

Kill gobblers at longer distances than ever before with Federal Premium ® HEAVYWEIGHT ® TSS. The tungsten-alloy shot material’s 18 g/cc density is 56 percent more than lead, resulting in the highest pellet counts and the most energy at extreme range.

Its rear-braking FLITECONTROL FLEX ® wad performs flawlessly through ported and standard turkey chokes for consistent, deadly patterns.

Heavyweight TSS is now available in a new No. 7, .410 offering. Heavyweight TSS payload is manufactured with advanced buffering material, extremely high pellet counts, its roll crimp and clear card wad keeps buffering material in place, while full-length wads prevent direct contact of the extra-hard pellets and the bore.

The .410 loads do not feature FLITECONTROL FLEX wad and a portion of the sale proceeds are donated to the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information on Federal’s full line of ammunition and hunting accessories or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

WILDLIFE RESEARCH CENTER INTRODUCES NEW GOLDEN ROPE SCENT ROPE KIT

Scrape hunting is one of the most effective ways to hunt trophy bucks. As the leader in “All things Scrape Hunting”; Wildlife Research Center ® introduces the New Golden Rope™ Scent Rope Kit to help stimulate serious deer activity at your favorite hunting spot.

The Golden Rope™ Scent Rope Kit allows you to create an attractive mock scrape and interaction site, that both bucks and does will visit year-round, exactly where you want it. Interaction rope setups like this have been used for decades and when placed in the right area, have been found to create a key interaction and communication spot for the deer community.

The Golden Rope™ Scent Rope Kit is simple to use; Just affix the rope to a branch with the supplied cable-tie so the bottom of the rope is approximately 4’ form the ground. Unravel the bottom of the rope and dip the frayed end into your rope scent with the convenient wide mouth container provided. After dipping the rope, you can reseal the container and continue to use it throughout the season to refresh your scent ropes.

Attract, Pattern and Condition with the new Golden Rope™ Scent Rope Kit from Wildlife Research Center®.

Wildlife Research Center® is known for its innovative products in Scents and Scent Elimination, and it’s their extreme passion and superior quality that has propelled them to be the leader in the category. For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.

ENHANCE YOUR RATCHET STRAP EXPERIENCE WITH THE STRAP LIZARD

In the world of cargo management, a simple tool can make a huge difference. Strap Lizard, a revolutionary ratchet strap accessory, brings a host of features that elevates your strapping options. From efficient storage solutions, to increasing versatility, the American-made Strap Lizard stands out on the market.

The Strap Lizard allows you to wind up to 20 feet of ratchet strap, so there’s no more tangled mess when storing your straps or blowing-in-the-wind ratchet straps going down the road. Its innovative clip is a game changer, allowing the Strap Lizard to be securely attached to the strap during transport and keeping it in place for secure loads. It’s also versatile, eliminating the hassle of dealing with a variety of strap sizes, allowing you to use only a few feet of up to a 20-foot ratchet strap, while shielding your straps from the elements.

Strap Lizard prolongs the life of your ratchet straps and makes storing them easy. It is the best way to secure recreational vehicles, wood, camping equipment, and hunting and fishing gear – really anything that you transport.

Visit www.straplizard.com for videos and additional information.

HUK PERFORMANCE FISHING APPAREL INTRODUCES MOSSY OAK STORMWATER PATTERN

New for 2024, Huk and Mossy Oak have teamed up to create a new collection of patterns, available in the widely popular Huk Pursuit Collection and a variety of accessories.

The Mossy Oak Stormwater pattern represents what every fisherman respects–stormy waters, choppy seas, swirling gray skies and charging swells. The Stormwater pattern, developed in collaboration with charter captains and deckhands, pays tribute to the power of Mother Nature while representing the hard-working, “hammer down and get it done no matter what” attitude found in those who make a living on the water.

Huk’s Pursuit collection is created from a soft, 50+ UPF-rated, lightweight, breathable fabric that is antimicrobial, stain-resistant and durable. The Pursuit Hoodie features mesh side panels for extra ventilation and a lightweight hood for additional sun protection. The Pursuit Collection is now available in Mossy Oak Stormwater colors Spindrift, Midnight, and Bonefish.

Select accessories are now available in the exclusive Stormwater pattern, including the Stormwater Gaiter in Bonefish with 30+ UPF sun protection, moisture transport, and breathable mesh at the front panel. The Stormwater Trucker Hat and the Mossy Oak Huk visor are available in the Bonefish and Stormwater Midnight patterns.

Between the countless big waves, big fish stories and big personalities, Huk and Mossy Oak have built a print and color palette every fisherman can proudly wear on and off the water. For more information, please visit www.hukgear.com.

CONNECT-EASE INTRODUCES GRAPH POWER PRO

If you haven’t prepped your boat, it’s time to get your ride ready for great spring bites.

Some anglers may be looking at a recently-purchased boat wondering how best to rig it themselves, while others are talking with independent or marine dealership rigging staff and picking out the best rigging and power solutions.

Other anglers may be upgrading an older boat with new electronics for the year, staring down a maze of wires wondering just where to start…

Whether you plan to fish out of a new boat or a seasoned rig this spring, it’s critical today’s fishing electronics are rigged properly, have enough power, and are ready for hassle-free fishing. After all, nobody wants to be out on the water during a hot bite and end up messing around with amateur or problem-prone rigging—we just want our graphs and other electronics to work when we need them.

GRAPH POWER PRO is designed to work with all manufacturers of fresh- and saltwater marine electronics. GRAPH POWER PRO features marine-grade sheathed wire with multiple fused connections for your console and bow electronics.

It’s plug & play. Rigging that used to take hours now takes minutes. Connect-Ease uses the best marine-grade connections and heat-shrinkable crimped connections that are waterproof, reject RF interference, and stay connected on big water and waves. There is a 30 amp fuse at the battery and your choice of 3 or 5 amp fuses to use at the graph connections.

For more information, please visit www.connect-ease.com.