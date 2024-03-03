Pennsylvania reader stories: Shanty offers up one more buck for an ailing hunter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Dec. 26, 2022, family friend Roberta “Bert” Rumfelt lost her battle with cancer. One of her last wishes was for my brother Carl Benner to hunt the 2023 Pennsylvania deer rifle season from her hunting shanty. The little structure, near Millerstown, Pa., in Perry County, is a tree stump hunter’s dream, complete with carpet, sliding windows and a heater. It is situated by open fields and offers a great view of the Rumfelt family farm.