Tom Venesky: Wild browns no reason to scorn stocked trout in Pennsylvania

As popular as they are, stocked trout receive plenty of scorn. The debate over stocked trout usually picks up around now, just as the white Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trucks are starting to embark across the state. For many, the white fleet is a welcome sight and an unofficial start to spring. But there are anglers who bristle at the notion of hatchery-raised trout being released by the millions into Pennsylvania’s pristine waters.